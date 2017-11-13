The makers of Monsoon Shootout have released the film's first look and motion poster, which feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui at his sinister best. These promos also offer a glimpse of the role of Vijay Verma.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has won a lot of critical acclaim for his performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Badlapur. The actor is now coming back with another interesting crime thriller titled Monsoon Shootout, which has been written and directed by Amit Kumar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has always played grey characters with an edge, looks like the perfect crime suspect in his skinhead look in the posters of Monsoon Shootout.

Monsoon Shootout also features Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles. We have seen Vijay Verma play his roles with great passion and sincerity. The makers have also released the first look of Vijay, who can be seen aiming a gun at someone.

Director Amit Kumar was impressed with Robert Enrico's Oscar-winning short film An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge and fascinated by the idea of quick decision-making when one's life is at stake. He has tried to develop and execute this idea in Monsoon Shootout.

The film is produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, and presented by Moving Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

The movie is scheduled to for its theatrical release on December 15, 2017. It is going to be the sixth release for Nawazuddin in 2017 after Haraamkhor, Raees, Mom, Munna Michael and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. He also had a cameo in Jagga Jasoos.

Monsoon Shootout premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and wowed the audience there. The movie even went on to earn a nomination for Amit Kumar under Golden Camera category.