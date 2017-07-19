Monsoon is gathering pace across the country. Indian Meteorological Department has warned heavy rains in several states for the next few days.

Torrential rains will lash south Odisha, north coastal Andhra, south Chhattisgarh and Telangana in next 24 hours, Head of IMD, M Mohapatra, told Times of India.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Odisha and neighbouring states, raising a possibility of floods in the state. The depression was set to hit by Tuesday, said a report.

It is likely to move west from central India in the next five to six days, taking the seasonal rainfall back to surplus zone.

IMD's warning report highlighted Konkan and Goa region in 'red' for July 18.

The heaviest rain will be seen in central India until the weather disturbances move towards West, North and East India.

River Sutlej has been put on flood alert after water was released from the gates of Karcham Wangtoo and Nathpa Jakhri Dams, said a TOI report.

The rains became rough in the past two to three days while the overall rainfall status in the country is 100 per cent i.e. its neither surplus nor deficit.

"Widespread rains with heavy spells expected next 8-10 days over central and NW India, chance of floods," said Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, in a tweet.

Monsoon in active phase. Wide spread rains with heavy spells expected next 8-10 days over central and NW India, chance of floods. pic.twitter.com/t98gBaZmPC — Madhavan Rajeevan (@rajeevan61) July 18, 2017

Flood situation in Odisha

Local reports say State government has sent in Coast guard aircraft for assessing the situation in Niyamgiri which was cut off due to flash floods.

Odisha: CRPF deployed for rescue and relief operations amid flash floods in Rayagada's K.Singhpur and Seskhal area. pic.twitter.com/UAR2X9be5a — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

So far, two deaths have been reported in Malkangiri district as well. As many as 56,000 people, from afore mentioned districts, have been affected.

Assam deaths

With the death toll reaching 69 now, as many as 9 lakh people remain affected by the rain in the 16 districts with the worst hit being south Salmara.

Brahmaputra river is still flowing above danger level at places like Dhubri, Dhansiri and Golaghat.

Himachal landslides

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains triggered landslides. A five-month-old baby died in a land slide in Chirgaon area in Shimla district.

Link roads in the interior areas of Kangra were affected and Dharamshala- McLeod Ganj road was blocked.

Situation in Maharashtra

IMD Santacruz and Colaba recorded 163mm and 107mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy rain alert was issued in Konkan, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

As per the IMD forecast, the rainfall will be from 'fairly widespread to widespread' in central Maharashtra. Marathwada will have widespread rainfall until Wednesday, said a report.