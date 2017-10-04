The ever so gorgeous Italian stunner Monica Bellucci is all set and prepped for her visit to India. Next month, she will be in the entertainment capital of the country, attending a film festival, and to receive an award.

All geared up for her trip, the ex-Bond Girl hasn't been able to contain her excitement, when it came to speaking about Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, she spoke about her introductory meet with Bollywood's King Khan.

She also mentioned that she wants to meet him! Earlier, in an interview with India Today, she had spoken about how even though she isn't sure about acting in Bollywood movies, she was a deep admirer of SRK.

"Bollywood, I don't know. I don't sing, I don't dance. But I met Shah Rukh Khan in Morocco, and he's such a nice person really. I am really happy to have met him and I have so much respect for him," the 53-year-old actress said.

However, her list just doesn't stop there. A little while ago, the actress had also met Deepika Padukone, and clearly, sparks flew as she was in all praise for the xXx The Return of Xander Cage actor.

She told Mirror, "I also had the pleasure to have dinner with Deepika in Paris and I look forward to meeting her again in Mumbai. I find her stunning." Clearly, Deepika must have worked her classic charm on the timeless beauty herself!

While the older actress is all set to start shooting for her upcoming sci-fi horror Nekromancer at Sydney, Deepika Padukone is pumped up promoting her soon to be arriving movie Padmavati.

All we can do now is wait and hope that the beauties finally get to meet again and grace us with their glorious snaps together!