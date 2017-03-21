From Indrajith Sukumaran's Tiyaan first-look poster and Jayaram's Sathya movie teaser to the release of the hit song Do Naina from the realistic entertainer Angamaly Diaries, many Malayalam movies made headlines on Monday, March 20, that you should not miss.

Here is a wrap:

Indrajith Sukumaran Tiyaan first-look poster out

Indrajith Sukumaran had earlier revealed that his character Pattabhiraman in Tiyaan is the most challenging role he has ever done in his acting career. The actor has now shared the first-look poster of his character from the movie, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. "There was something really really special about this one, thanks to our characters n the way they have been penned! [sic]," Indrajith had earlier said about the movie, penned by actor Murali Gopy. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Aslan Mohammed, which he had said was the most complex character ever written for him.

Avarude Raavukal song

After releasing the teasers introducing the characters played by Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan and Vinay Forrt, the first song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Avarude Ravukal, directed by Shanil Muhammed, hit the cyberspace on Monday, March 21. Arun Haridas Kamath and Arun Alat have rendered their voice for the song, Vaadaathe Veezhathe, composed by Sankar Sharma and penned by BK Harinarayanan. The four-minute four-second video song features Asif, Unni, Vinay, Aju Varghese, Nedumudi Venu and Honey Rose, giving a glimpse of their life.

Arya's The Great Father new poster

The makers of The Great Father released the new poster of Arya from the much-awaited movie on Monday. The Mammootty-starrer, directed by Haneef Adeni, is slated to hit the screens on March 30.

Jayaram's Sathya teaser out

Just a few days after the demise of director Diphan, the team of the upcoming movie Sathya released the official teaser of his last directorial venture on Monday. The 29-second video of the Jayaram-starrer also features Parvathy Nambiar and Roma.

Do Naina song from Angamaly Diaries released

Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest movie Angamaly Diaries has been garnering fabulous response from the audience and celebs alike. Apart from the theme, another highlight of the movie, which introduces as many as 86 newcomers, are its songs. Among them, Do Naina, sung by Shreekumar Vakkiyil, has been tagged as the best, and the team of the katta local movie has released the video of the romantic number on YouTube. Composed by Prashant Pillai and penned by Preeti Pillai, Do Naina features Antony Varghese and Reshma Rajan, who portray the characters Vincent Pepe and Lichi in the movie.