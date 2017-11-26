Holders AS Monaco take on league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in a much-anticipated top-of-table Ligue 1 clash at Stade Louis II on Sunday, November 26.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as the 18-year-old superstar returns to face his former club. The French forward, who joined the Parisians on loan in the summer, has four goals and four assists against his name in the league. He has also become an integral part of the French giants' attack that also has superstars Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

"It's a great thing for Kylian to return to Monaco. He is very happy with what he achieved there. It will be a special match for him, but he will give 100 percent for Paris St Germain," PSG head coach Unai Emery said, as quoted by the ESPN.

PSG are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 7-1 win over Celtic in the penultimate Group B match of Champions League on Wednesday, November 22 at home. Emery's side lost last year's corresponding league clash 3-1 in Monaco, but they bounced back to beat their league rivals thrice in their last four meetings.

On the other hand, Monaco were ousted from the ongoing Champions League campaign after their shocking 4-1 defeat to Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig midweek at home. The defeat came as a huge setback for the hosts, who had reached the semi-final of the continental competition last season.

Monaco also failed to take three points against league newbies Amiens SC when the two sides met on last Friday, November 17 as PSG extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Leonardo Jardim's side have an uphill road to climb, but they will be looking to take confidence from their 16-match unbeaten run at home. Thomas Lemar is doubtful for the clash, but the presence of their league top-scorer and fit-again Radamel Falcao should give serve as a big boost.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and PSG will start at 9pm local time, 1:30am IST [Monday], 8pm GMT