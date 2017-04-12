Travelling Monaco fans put football loyalties aside as they chanted loudly in support of their Champions League quarter-final opponents, Borussia Dortmund. Tuesdays (11 April) game was postponed after three explosions went off near the home teams bus and defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital after he was hurt in the incident, later having surgery on his injured right wrist and lower arm where foreign bodies had been lodged. The match is now scheduled to be played on Wednesday (12 April) at 5:45pm BST as police prepare for a large deployment.