Mona Singh, who is one of the most popular actresses of television industry, is set to return to TV soon. The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actress was last seen as the lead actress in supernatural show Kawach-Kaali Shaktiyon Se and later hosted Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.

TV Actress Mona Singh Attacked by Stalker Over Selfie?

And now, Mona is teaming up with Colors channel to host another new reality show -- India Banega Manch, according to the Times of India. She will be joined by Krushna Abhishek as co-host. Both Mona and Krushna had shared screen space in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza and had earlier co-hosted Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karenga.

India Banega Manch will provide a platform to street artistes to showcase their talents. Unlike other reality shows, India Banega Manch is a unique show as it will have no judges, instead people on the street will decide if they enjoyed the acts.

Talking about the show, Krushna had earlier told Mumbai Mirror: "The show which is called India Banega Manch is an interesting format and will have hidden cameras capturing the contestants as they perform on the streets. The audience are bored and want pure entertainment which we are providing in hour-long episodes. You will get to see a wide spectrum of Indian talent across ages."

The news will surely excite her fans who have been missing her on the small screen.