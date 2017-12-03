According to a new report by Star Magazine, actor Tom Hardy is being swooned by a bunch of moms when he goes to the park near his South London residence.

The tabloid report claims that many moms in the local playground literally form a queue to talk to The Dark Knight Rises actor when he takes his kids to the park.

An insider was quoted saying, "When Tom is at the playground, a huge crowd of giggly ladies forms around him. Women are pretty much lining up to meet him."

But the English actor hates all the attention as he is a very "hugely private A-Lister," but he "feels obligated to chat them all up."

The insider further noted that the British actor is a 'legend' among the moms as he jokes that "he gets less attention walking through Hollywood than he does at the park, but it's actually the truth."

However, a representative of the actor assured to Gossip Cop that the story is entirely fabricated and it is made up by the website.

While it is true that the Taboo actor is quite popular amongst moms, they do not a form a line to talk to the actor in the park.

The alleged website previously also made up some inaccurate stories like this which were looked over by Gossip Cop and proven totally fabricated.