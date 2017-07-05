Mom, starring Sridevi, which is set to release on Friday, July 7, has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

On Tuesday, the makers also arranged a special screening of the movie for the who's who of Bollywood. Among the celebrities who attended the special screening were Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Boney Kapoor.

Popular critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who was one among the invitees, showered praises to the team for the powerful performances by Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the other cast. The direction, screenwriting and background score also left a lasting impression on Adarsh.

Mom is a suspense thriller about a mother named Devki (played by Sridevi) and her complex relationship with step-daughter Arya.

The trailer of Mom, which garnered a massive buzz among fans of Sridevi, is intriguing with nail-biting moments. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a crucial role in the film. The actor looks almost unrecognisable with protruding teeth in a semi-bald look.

Check out the trailer here:

Apart from Sridevi and Nawazuddin, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pitobash Tripathy in key roles. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain.

Here are the reviews of Mom by Bollywood celebs:

Sophie Choudry: "Feel like I saw the film of the yr! @SrideviBKapoor Ur beyond incredible in #MOM ❤️So is Sajal & @Nawazuddin_S ..Take a bow @raviudyawar"

Check out the Bollywood critics reviews of Mom:

Taran Adarsh: "Sridevi is the lifeline of #Mom... Bravura act... Towering performances by Nawazuddin, Akshaye, Adnan and Sajal... Recommended!"

#OneWordReview...#Mom: Superb.

What works: Relevant theme, taut screenwriting, effective background score and skilled direction. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2017

