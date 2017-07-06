Director Ravi Udyawar's Bollywood film Mom starring Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received positive reviews from the audience.

Mom is a thriller and is the 300th film of yesteryear actress Sridevi. Along with Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar has written the script for the movie, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain. AR Rahman has composed the music for the movie.

Devki (Sridevi) is a school teacher and step-mother of Arya (Sajal Ali). Once, she punishes a student named Mohit for sending a lewd message to her daughter Arya, who also studies in the same class. Mohit rapes Arya on Valentine's day and dumps her in a gutter. Since Mohit belongs to a powerful family, Devki fails to get justice. How she gets justice for her daughter forms the crux of the story.

Ravi Udyawar has created an interesting story with an engaging screenplay and etched out characterisation for Mom. His direction is the main highlight of the film. Sridevi has delivered a brilliant performance, which is another attraction of the film. Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have done justice to their roles, say the audiences.

Mom has rich production values and AR Rahman's background score, Anay Goswamy's picturisation, Monisha R Baldawa's editing and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Mom movie review by the audience:

Rahul Gangwani‏ @Itemboi

#Mom is terrific. It's relevant, keeps you at the edge of your seat and pulls the emotional chords too. @raviudyawar, take a bow! #Mom once again proves why @SrideviBKapoor is one of the finest actors of all time. What a towering act by her! Bigger fan of @Nawazuddin_S after #Mom. No one can touch his versatility. And #AkshayeKhanna should definitely do more films.

Shashank khaitan‏ @ShashankKhaitan

#MOM is a brilliant film ... the best I have seen this year. Its a film everyone must see. @raviudyawar congrats on a stunning debut ... #MOM @SrideviBKapoor ... Sridevi maam is brilliant in the film, absolutely terrific... Another gem added to her glorious legacy. #MOM #Akshayekhanna is too good and so it each and every actor in the film ..the casting is phenomenal @CastingChhabra..once again nailed it

Archana Pania‏ @Archanaapania

As much as I am shaken watching #mom last night I now know why I worship @SrideviBKapoor the DEVI in ur name is there for a reason❤️ And mr @raviudyawar u are soooo pure to ur art! We died with the harsh possibilities & realities of girls safety! Supreme screenplay & .. Not a scene wasted in #MoMTheMovie @raviudyawar ur attention to detail & poetic shots in the midst of high drama! Commendable #MoMTheMovie shows starkly how one can override substantial evidence with money&power @raviudyawar u hav shown the DEVASTATION of a survivor And with some one as revered as @SrideviBKapoor g I am sure the message of sensitivity shall be passed on to our law enforcers @raviudyawar I am still shaken multi fold owing to @arrahman 's geniusss #background score for #MoMTheMovie which can frankly scar you for wat can happen

Amul Vikas Mohan‏ @amul_mohan

#Mom is got Sridevi in top form. A hard hitting film with some superb performances. Don't miss it this weekend! DOP work and BGM is kickass!

J @jiteshpillaai

#mom is relevant, grippinh sets you on edge. A mind blowing performance by @SrideviBKapoor. The stuff that separates the women from girls

Salilacharya @Salilacharya

My god one word describes #MoMTheMovie wow just wow speechless #sridevi is a goddess ... details tmrw

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review #MOM from UAE ! Powerful & Hard Hitting film with Top Notch Performances & Direction ! @SrideviBKapoor Steals the Show. 3.5*/5*

Raedita Tandan @raedita

#Mom is gripping, gritty with some spine-chilling and beautifully symbolic moments. @SrideviBKapoor is OUTSTANDING! Kudos @raviudyawar

Raghuvendra Singh‏ @raghuvendras

Ravi Udyawar makes a solid debut with #Mom. Its a heart touching tale. @SrideviBKapoor is mindblowing. @Nawazuddin_S is amazing like always.

Nishant Bhuse @nishantbhuse

@MomTheMovie soul-stirring performance by @SrideviBKapoor, show stealer cameo by @Nawazuddin_S & impressive debut #SajalAli #MoMTheMovie

Karthika @KarthikaNair9

Saw #MOM last night and am just blown.. @SrideviBKapoor best performance ever!! Bow to the queen!!

Tushar Joshi‏ @TusharrJoshi

Thrilled to watch @SrideviBKapoor's #mom, those teasers and trailers meant serious business.

Freddy‏ @Freddydaruwala