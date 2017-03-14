Sridevi is back on the big screen with her new movie Mom. The first look of the film has been released, and it looks promising.

Sridevi shared the first look poster of Mom on Twitter with the caption: "When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOM FIRSTLOOK".

Soon the hashtag started trending on the micro-blogging site. Sridevi is seen sporting an intense look on the poster, which also has the word "mother" printed in different languages.

Mom showcases the strength and courage of a mother. Meanwhile, Twitterati have been going gaga over the movie poster.

This is Sridevi's comeback film after the critically acclaimed English Vinglish in 2012. Mom will be released on July 14 this year. The first look poster has raised expectations for the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom features Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a cameo role.

Check some of the Twitter reactions to Mom's first look poster.

When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOMFirstLook pic.twitter.com/taaJBeDH1d — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) 14 March 2017

#MOMFirstLook the Queen is back yall ? #MOM releases worldwide on 14th July 2017! In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu ? #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/lOfjITEZxZ — Bollywood Queen™ ? (@Bollywood_Divas) 14 March 2017

Another brilliant role portraying strong women & mothers everywhere. Have to say @SrideviBKapoor, #MOMFirstLook is incredible! https://t.co/iC7tmjAjjC — Smita Thackeray (@SmitaThackeray) 14 March 2017

#MOMFirstLook is out and it looks great! @SrideviBKapoor's 300th movie and she still is as graceful as ever. Good luck Ma'am. ❤ — Apeksha Nichrelay (@SassyInBlack) 14 March 2017

@SrideviBKapoor mam, You are rocking everywhere like a storm after #MOMFirstLook I think it's #MomTsunami — virendrasingh (@virendarksaath) 14 March 2017

#Sridevi #MOMFirstLook

wow...happy to c her back after English winglish.

?? — Shruti (@proud_2beIndian) 14 March 2017

@SrideviBKapoor The kind of roles you chose are simply incredible. Its like chosing a character that speaks for you. #MOMFirstLook #sridevi — abdulsuboor (@ABsubi) 14 March 2017