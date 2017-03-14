Sridevi
SrideviVarinder Chawla

Sridevi is back on the big screen with her new movie Mom. The first look of the film has been released, and it looks promising.

Sridevi shared the first look poster of Mom on Twitter with the caption: "When a woman is challenged... Here's presenting the first look of MOM. #MOM FIRSTLOOK".

Soon the hashtag started trending on the micro-blogging site. Sridevi is seen sporting an intense look on the poster, which also has the word "mother" printed in different languages.

Mom showcases the strength and courage of a mother. Meanwhile, Twitterati have been going gaga over the movie poster.

This is Sridevi's comeback film after the critically acclaimed English Vinglish in 2012. Mom will be released on July 14 this year. The first look poster has raised expectations for the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom features Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a cameo role.

Check some of the Twitter reactions to Mom's first look poster.

