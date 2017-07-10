Sridevi's movie Mom is seeing an excellent run at the box office, however, the opening day collection was not high enough. Mom seems to be following the footsteps of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium as it had also initially witnessed a slow growth in the market.

The good news is that Mom has beaten Hindi Medium's opening weekend collection. The day 3 earning of Mom is Rs 6.42 crore and the total first weekend collection is Rs 14.40 crore. The opening weekend collection of Hindi Medium was Rs 12.56 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mom had a SUPERB Sat and EXCELLENT Sun... Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr. Total: ₹ 14.40 cr. India biz."

Looking at the growth rate of Mom at the box office, the number is expected to increase in the following days. It may see a slight dip during weekdays but might rise again in the coming weekend.

Mom had collected Rs 2.90 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day and shattered the record of Sridevi's English Vinglish, which minted Rs 2.51 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jai, Mom is a revenge thriller about a woman named Devki (Sridevi) and her complex relationship with step-daughter Arya (Sajal Ali). Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have impressed the critics and the audience with their brilliant performances.

The movie has been released in four languages and its music has been composed by AR Rahman. Mom is Sridevi's 300th film and was released in the 50th year of her film career.