Bollywood movie Mom, which marks the comeback of yesteryear actress Sridevi, has shown a big jump in its collection at the domestic box office on Saturday, July 8, and its two-day gross total has crossed Rs 100 crore.

Before its release, Mom had a huge hype generated by its promos and its makers had good amount of publicity. The movie was released in over 1,350 screens in the domestic market on July 7 and the hype and promotion had decent advance booking for its opening day. The film received lukewarm response in the morning show, but its business improved in the afternoon and evening shows on Froday.

Mom collected Rs 2.90 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day and shattered the record of Sridevi's English Vinglish, which minted Rs 2.51 crore on its opening day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "After a dull start in morning shows, #Mom biz picked up post-noon onwards... Evening/night shows fared better... #Mom Sat + Sun biz is most crucial... Fri ₹ 2.90 cr. India biz... Overseas: $ 340,000 [₹ 2.20 cr]."

Mom received positive response from the audience and critics and a strong word of mouth helped it show big jump in its collection on Saturday. The early estimates show the movie has witnessed over 80 percent growth on its second day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mom biz shoots up at *key multiplex chains*... Witnesses SOLID growth... Comparative data of *four multiplex chains* follows...

The trade analyst added: "#Mom PVR Fri: 72 lakh Sat: 1.27 cr INOX Fri: 44 lakh Sat: 83 lakh Cinepolis Fri: 28 lakh Sat: 50 lakh Carnival Fri: 14 lakh Sat: 30 lakh PVR - INOX - Cinepolis - Carnival... These *4 multiplex chains* saw combined growth of 83.54%... Other plexes + single screens data awaited."

Its final figures are yet to be revealed as the numbers are still being compiled. If we are to go by the early estimates, Mom has collected approximately Rs 5.08 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 7.98 crore net in the domestic market. Its gross total stands Rs 11 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mom witnesses 75.17% growth on Sat... EXCELLENT trending... Sun should be higher... Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr. Total: ₹ 7.98 cr. India biz."