Mom hits theatres this weekend. While it marks the gorgeous Sridevi's 300th film, it also introduces another Pakistani talent into Bollywood, the beautiful Sajal Ali. Known for her works with another Pakistani heartthrob, Fawad Khan, Ali is an award winning actress.

The 23-year-old might be a new face to Bollywood, but she has already left a mark in Pakistan's TV industry. Courtesy, her outstanding acting skills and a breathtaking smile. She is winning hearts in India as well.

The critics have mentioned her outstanding acting skills in their reviews. Times of India has gone a step ahead and coined her as a clone of Kareena Kapoor.

But did you know Bebo of Pakistan is unlike the actual Kareena Kapoor? Contrary to Kapoor-- who steers clear of social media, Ali is extremely active on social media accounts, especially on Instagram.

With more than 1.2 million followers, Ali keeps her fans posted about her whereabouts. Of late, she has been promoting Mom on her social media account.

But, she has been giving fans a glimpse into her #OOTD (outfit of the day), behind the scenes photos from new Bollywood release and adorable throwback pictures giving fans in India and Pakistan a peek into the pranks on the sets from her TV shows back in Pakistan.

Her increasing popularity drew us to do some digging into her social media account and her beautiful features have bowled us as well. So we decided to pick out a few of her best Instagram photos.

Take a look:

Doll? #iloveyou @sabooraly A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Doesn't she look like she is about to hit the dance floor for a Karan Johar movie?

Voila!! This summer heat and work getting me. Smh! #orangreza A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on May 11, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

She is undoubtedly giving us some #fashiongoals.

When you're laughing so hard and you try to stop, but you look at the person and laugh again. Meet Dr. Asfandyar and Dr. Zubia. ?? #yaqeenkasafar #sajalali #ahadrazamir @ahadrazamir A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Uff, that smile!

Coz my makeup artist is the best! ? @babarzaheerofficial @msamiphotos A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Those luscious locks!

? A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi?

#orangreza Wearing @avoirofficial1 Styled by @amnaniazi81 ? A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on May 9, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

She reminds us of Kareena Kapoor from Refugee!

Pic credit: @iumairbinnisar A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:26am PST

⭐ A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

This light is precious. A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Makkah ? #blessed A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:07am PST

Suggest a caption! ? A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:12am PST