Mom hits theatres this weekend. While it marks the gorgeous Sridevi's 300th film, it also introduces another Pakistani talent into Bollywood, the beautiful Sajal Ali. Known for her works with another Pakistani heartthrob, Fawad Khan, Ali is an award winning actress.
The 23-year-old might be a new face to Bollywood, but she has already left a mark in Pakistan's TV industry. Courtesy, her outstanding acting skills and a breathtaking smile. She is winning hearts in India as well.
The critics have mentioned her outstanding acting skills in their reviews. Times of India has gone a step ahead and coined her as a clone of Kareena Kapoor.
But did you know Bebo of Pakistan is unlike the actual Kareena Kapoor? Contrary to Kapoor-- who steers clear of social media, Ali is extremely active on social media accounts, especially on Instagram.
With more than 1.2 million followers, Ali keeps her fans posted about her whereabouts. Of late, she has been promoting Mom on her social media account.
But, she has been giving fans a glimpse into her #OOTD (outfit of the day), behind the scenes photos from new Bollywood release and adorable throwback pictures giving fans in India and Pakistan a peek into the pranks on the sets from her TV shows back in Pakistan.
Her increasing popularity drew us to do some digging into her social media account and her beautiful features have bowled us as well. So we decided to pick out a few of her best Instagram photos.
Take a look:
