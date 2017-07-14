Sridevi's latest release Mom has completed its first week at the box office. The thriller drama's earning is likely to cross Rs 25 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Mom minted Rs 2.90 crore on the opening day. The film's business had witnessed a decent jump over the first weekend, as Mom had collected Rs 5.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.42 crore on Sunday.

Although Mom's collection dropped over the weekdays for obvious reasons, the movie still managed to earn decent money. After collecting Rs 2.52 crore on Monday, Rs 2.74 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.23 crore on Wednesday, Mom collected Rs 1.91 crore on Thursday, taking its 7 days total to Rs 23.80 crore nett at Indian box office.

It is most likely to cross Rs 25 crore by Saturday if not by the end of Friday. Mom had received positive reviews from the critics, and strong word of mouth has apparently been helping the film's business. Mom was released in 1,350 screens (including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu).

#Mom Fri 2.90 cr, Sat 5.08 cr, Sun 6.42 cr, Mon 2.52 cr, Tue 2.74 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 1.91 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2017

Mom will now have 700 screens in the country over its second week, but will clash against Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Mom continues to perform well at the commercial circuits while Jagga Jasoos is also out.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna among others.