From Nivin Pauly releasing the theatrical poster of Ramante Eden Thottam to his character intro teaser of Sakhavu, there is quite a lot of Mollywood news that broke in the third weekend of March that you should not miss.

Here is a wrap:

Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

Sakhavu teaser trending

Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly released the teaser of his next, Sakhavu, introducing the character of Sakhavu Krishnakumar in the Sidhartha Siva-directed film on Sunday, March 19. The 37-second video looks interesting, and the movie is expected to be a comedy entertainer as Nivin's expressions hint so. The upcoming movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh of Jomonte Suviseshangal fame, Gayathri Suresh, Aparna Gopinath and Sreenivasan in significant roles. Sakhavu has been scheduled to hit the screens on April 15.

At the time of reporting, the teaser had been viewed over eight lakh times within 17 hours of hitting the cyber space.

Ramante Eden Thottam theatrical poster

Nivin Pauly also released the theatrical poster of Ramante Eden Thottam via his Facebook page at 10 am on Sunday, March 19. The poster features Kunchacko Boban, Anu Sithara, Aju Varghese, Joju George, Muthumani and Ramesh Pisharody, who star in the directorial venture of Ranjith Sankar. The romantic entertainer has been slated to hit the screens on May 12.

Avarude Raavukal release

Shanil Muhammed, the director of Avarude Raavukal, has confirmed that the upcoming Malayalam movie will be a Vishu release in April this year. The comedy entertainer stars Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan and Vinay Forrt in the lead roles, and the teasers introducing their characters in the movie have already been well accepted by the audience.

Parava pack-up

Actor Soubin Shahir, who is making his debut as a director with the movie Parava, has announced that the team has wrapped up its shooting. Dulquer Salmaan makes an extended cameo appearance in the movie, and his never-seen-before avatar in it has already become a trend in Kerala. The movie also stars Shane Nigam, comedian Harisree Ashokan's son Arjun and another debutant Zinil Zainudeen in main roles.