From Nivin Pauly announcing the release date of his upcoming movie Sakhavu to the release of Vinay Forrt's character teaser from the movie, Avarude Raavukal, many news made headlines on the second Saturday in the month of March.

Here are some of the news that you should not miss:

Sakhavu release date

Nivin Pauly, who will be next seen in Sidhartha's Siva's Sakhavu, has announced the release date of the political movie on Saturday, March 11. "SAGHAAVU from April 15th :) [sic]," the young star, who portrays the role of a comrade in the movie, posted on his Facebook page. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Gayathri Suresh, Aparna Gopinath, Sreenivasan, KPAC Lalitha, Maniyanpilla Raju and Joju George in significant roles.

CIA's new poster out

Dulquer Salmaan has released another poster of his upcoming movie Comrade in America aka CIA on his social media page. It features Dulquer's character Aji Mathew and Karthika Muraleedharan, with the caption "how far will you go for love?" Amal Neerad's directorial venture is one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam, and has been making headlines ever since it went on floors.

Dulquer has also announced that the audience can expect the music of CIA in the coming days. "Are you all ready ? Ready for CIA ? How about the music of CIA ? La la la la ?? ?! Coming soon !! #ComradeInAmerica #CIA [sic]," he posted on his Facebook page.

Vinay Forrt's character teaser from Avarude Raavukal

After the makers of Avarude Raavukal released the teaser of Asif Ali's character Aashik, the team has unveiled the character teaser of Vinay Forrt, who plays as Vijay in the upcoming entertainer. "Dearones, I am very happy to share the second teaser of Our film AVARUDE RAAVUKAL, please watch, share and support [sic]," Vinay posted on his social media page. The 52-second video has opened to positive response from the netizens.

Jayasurya's son Advaith's first short film

Dulquer Salmaan has launched the first short film, titled Good Day, directed by 10-year-old Advaith, son of actor Jayasurya.

This morning Jayettan invited me for something special. His beautiful family gave me the warmest welcome. What awaited me was the nicest surprise. So here goes !! It gives me the utmost joy to present you the most adorable shot I've seen in a long time!!!! Made by Advaith Jayasurya who we all know as the super cute Aadi, son of our very own Jayettan. Made me emotional watching it cause he's just all of ten years old. I made my first short films in high school. Most of which were so amateur. But this is so well thought out and has a such a sweet message to it. Extremely proud of you Aadi ! You're also such an awesome actor. Your expressions are too cute. Everyone please watch and share Aadis short film - "Good Day.. "

Vishnu Govindan's directorial debut

Vishnu Govindan, who impressed the audience with his performance as Jomy in the campus entertainer has announced his directorial debut. The movie has been titled History of Joy, and the actor-turned-filmmaker has unveiled its first-look poster.

Pareeth Pandari trailer

The one-minute-six-second trailer of Pareeth Pandari, featuring Kalabhavan Shajon in a never-seen-before get up has hit the cyber space on Saturday. The video also features Sajitha Madathil, Jaffer Idukki, Sunil Sukhada, Ansiba Haasan, Tiny Tom and Joy Mathew.

