With the I-League season almost coming to an end, possibly this weekend, and the all-important match between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan deciding the domestic winners, the Mariners look for that opening to be the only team from their group to enter the AFC Cup 2017 next round.

Bagan started with a defeat against Bengaluru FC in their South Asia Zone Group E campaign of the AFC Cup 2017, before recording a win against Abahani Dhaka.

Mohun Bagan's match against Maldivian football side Maziya on Wednesday April 19 holds paramount importance in their qualifying to the next round.

AFC Cup 2017: South Asia Zone Group E (as on April 19 - before Mohun Bagan vs Maziya)

RANKING TEAM MATCHES PLAYED POINTS MATCHES REMAINING 1 Bengaluru FC 3 9 3 2 Mohun Bagan 2 3 4 3 Maziya 2 3 4 4 Dhaka Abahani 3 0 3

With an eye on Saturday's April 22 match in Mizoram, Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen has taken the decision of resting some of their key players, and that includes Sony Norde. The only foreigner taking part for Wednesday's match is the ever-present Katsumi Yusa.

Striker Darryl Duffy and defender Eduardo are also rested, while midfielder Pronay Halder and defender Subhasish Bose have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Indian forward Kean Lewis is tipped to return to the first team action against Maziya. Highly-rated Mohun Bagan forward Azharuddin Mallick, the Kolkata derby hero, is also expected to feature from the start of the match.

18 member squad for today's AFC Cup game. pic.twitter.com/9SR2XdvFAi — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) April 19, 2017

Match information

Date: April 19

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium Kolkata

Live telecast: No

Live score: AFC Cup Twitter, Mohun Bagan Twitter.