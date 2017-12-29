Indian football giants and one of the legacy clubs, Mohun Bagan go head-to-head with the future of Indian football in the form of the Indian Arrows football club in an I-League match on Friday December 29 at the Mohun Bagan club ground in Kolkata Maidan.

The match has got a riveting buildup with highly-rated Indian Arrows teenager Nongdamba Naorem, scoring a world-class goal in his club's previous match of the tournament against Shillong Lajong. Watch the goal here.

The India U-17 football team player mentioned later that it was his dream to be like the FC Barcelona magician Lionel Messi.

"Lionel Messi is one of my idols. I can only dream to be like him," the Manipuri attacking midfielder said.

"The movement for the goal just came naturally to me and it was all split second decisions which led me straight on to the goal," he recalled that incredible goal at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. "Had I made one decision wrong it would have been different. It was just one of those moments where I did everything right.

At the moment, Mohun Bagan stay fifth in the I-League points table with nine points, while the Indian Arrows are on the seventh position with six points.

Mohun Bagan star and captain Sony Norde is ruled out of the match owing to injury but Nigerian defender Eze Kingsley returns after his one-game suspension. Azharuddin Mallick, who scored a goal against East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby earlier this year on April 9, could also feature in the match.

MOHUN BAGAN vs INDIAN ARROWS

Date: December 29

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Mohun Bagan Club Ground, Kolkata

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar