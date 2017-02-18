Points have been dropped by Mohun Bagan since their derby against East Bengal last Sunday. After the goalless draw, the Mariners recorded yet another stalemate against Mumbai FC on Wednesday.

Is the pressure piling up for Sanjoy Sen now in their attempt to win the I-League title this season?

That needs to be seen as Mohun Bagan host the Pune-based DSK Shivajians on Saturday at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in South Kolkata.

"This one is our turnaround game," Sen said in the pre-match press conference. "See in our two (away) matches, our target was six points or at least four points. But what transpired is we got just two points. Thus, this is a very important game for us.

"We have to get back to winning ways," the I-League winning coach added.

Eighteen points from eight games, an undefeated record still and the number 2 position in the table, is how things stand for the former I-League champions currently. In contrast, the Shivajians are sixth in the table with 10 points from nine matches.

The unfortunate news for Mohun Bagan is that their star winger Sony Norde is still not fully fit to participate, thanks to his troubling knee injury. Apart from him, the fitness level of the squad seems to be fine enough.

Irrespective of whether the Haitian is available or not, the pressure is definitely on the away side to try and record a good result for themselves in the match.

Dave Rogers' DSK Shivajians have won just twice this season and that definitely doesn't help in their cause of finish at least in the top four of the I-League at the end of the season.

Match schedule

Date: February 18

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.