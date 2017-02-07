The AFC Cup action, for the first time in the calendar year 2017, returns to Kolkata. We have to thank Mohun Bagan for this yet again. The Mariners take on Sri Lankan football side Colombo FC in the second leg match of the AFC Cup 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round on Tuesday.

The match takes place at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in South Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan have a 2-1 advantage in the two-legged match. Witnessing the form of Sanjoy Sen's side at the moment, we can say that all the advantage stays with the former I-League champions. They are undefeated so far in the I-League 2017 and also performed well in their first AFC Cup 2017 fixture, even despite having all their key players available.

The star winger from Haiti, Sony Norde, is still not 100 percent match fit, but it remains to be seen if Sanjoy Sen gives Norde some playing time in the match. Superstar Katsumi Yusa could also be rested for the match, as Mohun Bagan gear up for their biggest battle so far of the year — the Kolkata derby, against East Bengal — this Sunday.

In the goalkeeping sector, Shilton Paul is expected to get the nod ahead of Debjit Majumder, as the latter needs to be 100 percent match fit ahead of the Kolkata derby.

For Colombo FC, the major boost remains the availability of their three star foreigners — Seka Jean 'Momas' Yapo, Nasiru Opeyemi and Afeez Olayemi Olofin — for the match. The trio received late visa approvals but they finally did.

Match schedule

Date: February 7

Time: 7pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarovar Stadium

Where to watch live

TV: No telecast

Live streaming: Xtra Time Youtube | Xtra Time Facebook.

Live scores and updates: Twitter.