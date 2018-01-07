What will be the implications of Sanjoy Sen stepping down as the head coach? That remains to be seen as Mohun Bagan get set for a pretty difficult match against defending I-League champions Aizawl FC on Sunday January 7.

Shankarlal Chakraborty has been elevated as the head coach and he has a tough task of overturning the club's recent record of three straight draws and a defeat. Mohun Bagan's 1-2 defeat against Chennai City FC just a few days back was their first loss in a home game in the last three seasons.

"We have to overcome the tough situation with hard work. If I don't take this challenge now at this age, then I might not be able to forever," said Chakraborty at the pre-match presser.

"Tomorrow's match is about making Mohun Bagan return to winning ways. There will be some changes. Everyone will get to see tomorrow. I cannot say much now."

Aizawl FC has had a renaissance of sorts since last season. Their I-League winning coach Khalid Jamil, along with star players Mahmoud Al Amna and Lalruatthara, left for other opportunities in the I-League and ISL.

Despite that, Aizawl are taking the rebuilding job pretty seriously and they have not disappointed too much. They are level with Mohun Bagan with 10 points in the table at the moment and chances of a relegation may not arise at the end of the season.

Bagan, meanwhile, who lost one of their biggest stars this season in the form of Jeje Lalpekhlua and Katsumi Yusa, are boosted by the arrival of former Bengaluru FC midfielder Cameron Watson.

MOHUN BAGAN vs AIZAWL FC

Date: January 7

Time: 2 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming

India - Hotstar