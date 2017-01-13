After the National Green Tribunal of Kolkata managed to get an upper hand and shift Mohun Bagan's first I-League game of the season out of the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium to the Barasat Stadium, the Mariners finally won this time to get the rights to host their second home match of I-League 2017 at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in South Kolkata.

They take on Shillong Lajong on Friday at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium under the floodlights.

Download the I-League fixtures here...

Not a good news for the Mohun Bagan fans: The stadium capacity for the match is limited to just 4,500 seats. The normal capacity of the stadium is around 13,000. This is owing to strict orders by the Kolkata police.

Most of the tickets are designated for the Mohun Bagan club tent members and the supporters. The remaining tickets still available can be collected by some lucky fans, on a first come first serve basis.

"The tickets will be available from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Mohun Bagan Club tent for Members & Supporters priced at Rs. 200," the club has given a notice. "Balance tickets, if any, will be put on sale at Lake Kali Bari, Southern Avenue (5 to 6:30 pm). There will be separate line for members at tent."

Unfortunate news for the Shillong Lajong fans: They cannot be seen as spectators during the match, so expect a complete one-sided crowd.

The match is scheduled for a 7 pm IST kickoff.

At a glance: Ticket information

Date: January 13

Time: 1 pm IST to 4 pm IST

Where to book: Mohun Bagan Club tent

Ticket price: Rs 200

Balance tickets for fans can be collected from: Lake Kali Bari, Southern Avenue

Time to collect: 5 pm IST to 6:30 pm IST