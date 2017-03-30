Indian football giants Mohun Bagan have taken a cue from the likes of Bengaluru FC and the Indian Super League sides to finally introduce an online ticketing system for their tons of fans.

And the supporters of the Mariners, needless to say, are on cloud nine already. The announcement was made on Thursday.

According to the fan group of Mohun Bagan on Twitter, the ticketing system was in place last year as well, but it had to be stopped after a while following lukewarm interest from the fans. However, with responses pouring in aplenty this time around, the football club from Kolkata have started their online tickets initiative again.

"One thing you can be rest assured that the 'positive' feedbacks we received from you guys are taken regularly to appropriate authority," a statement from the Mohun Bagan twitter handle read. "And club management always try to implement it if feasible!"

Barring offline tickets, passes for the two upcoming matches for Mohun Bagan -- against I-League defending champions Bengaluru FC on April 1 and against Dhaka Abahani on April 4 (AFC Cup 2017) -- can be purchased online. Both matches take place at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in South Kolkata.

Apart from that, membership tickets are also available over the internet via a click. The time limit of the availability of the tickets is unknown, so hurrying up and buying the tickets at the earliest seems to be the best option.

Online tickets can be purchased here.

Redemption of online tickets will start 2 days before match day from Lake Kalibari ! Timing: 11am-6pm.



