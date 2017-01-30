Indian football giants Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC get set for their respective Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches this midweek. While Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan play in the AFC Cup 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round, defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC take part in the AFC Champions League 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round 2.

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Bengaluru FC can play AFC competitions at the same time.

Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan are aiming to get a berth in the Group E of AFC Cup 2017, but to fulfil that, they have to overcome two hurdles -- one in the preliminary round on Tuesday and another over two legs of the playoff round in February.

Sanjoy Sen's side, who have an undefeated record so far in the I-League 2017, are a part of the South Asia zone in the AFC Cup 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are already a part of Group E of AFC Cup 2017, but their aim is to make it to the AFC Champions League 2017 group stages. Aiming towards that, the Blues -- who bagged two shocking defeats in away games in the I-League this season -- start their campaign in the AFC Champions League 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round 2 on Tuesday.

They are a part of the West Zone in the AFCCL 2017 qualifying playoff and a win against Jordan side Al-Wehdat gives them a chance to take on UAE's Al Wahda FC in the playoff round. A win confirms Alberto Roca's team's entry into the AFCCL group stages.

AFC schedule for Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC