Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan have a vital lead while going into their second leg match against Colombo FC in the AFC Cup 2017 qualifying playoff preliminary round. In Sri Lanka last week, the scores read 2-1 in favour of the Mariners.

READ: Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2017 schedule.

What fate can the match bring for Mohun Bagan as the second leg action shifts to Kolkata?

Kean Lewis and Sehnaj Singh remained the scorers for the Green-and-Maroons in the first leg. Good news is they are available for Tuesday's match as well.

Also, another good news for the Mohun Bagan fans is that they can have the possibility of watching their team in action as they make their way to the double-legged play-off match—the last hurdle before sealing an AFC Cup 2017 group berth.

Bengaluru FC are also a part of the AFC Cup 2017. It means the only possible route for East Bengal to feature in the AFC Cup this season, is over!

Just as you know, Mohun Bagan are coming into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 win against Aizawl FC in the I-League last weekend.

Mohun Bagan vs Colombo FC: Schedule

Date: February 7

Time: 7pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium

TV schedule: None.

Tickets information

Price: Club Members: Rs 50; General public: Rs 100

Where to collect tickets: Rabindra Sarobar Gate 5, Lake Kali Bari, Mohun Bagan Club Tent

Time to collect tickets: 10 am - 6 pm