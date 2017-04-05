Everything is going perfect for Mohun Bagan at the moment and it only gives a plethora of reasons to cheer for the green-maroon fans. After a 3-0 sweeping win over Bengaluru FC in the I-League last Saturday (April 1), the Mariners recorded 3-1 win over Abahani Dhaka FC in the AFC Cup 2017 on Tuesday (April 4).

There couldn't have been a better time for the Mariners to take on arch-rivals East Bengal in the mother of all battles in their second fixture of the I-League, scheduled this Sunday (April 9).

Although the match is Mohun Bagan's 'home' match, the Kolkata Police hasn't permitted the club to use the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium — the Mariners' hunting ground this season — as the famed Salt Lake Stadium is undergoing renovations ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup in October.

With defending champions Bengaluru FC out of contention from lifting the I-League trophy this year (possibly it is the last time we are witnessing the I-League, thanks to the AIFF's idea to bring up a single league football system in the country), Mohun Bagan will have a huge opening to take the I-League championship to Kolkata for the second time in three years.

The first-leg match between the Kolkata heavyweights in February turned out to be a goalless draw. The bragging rights and the quest to come out as the victor is more than ever, right now.

Here's how the I-League table looks ahead of the Kolkata Derby 2017 2.0...

Ranking Team Matches played Points Matches left 1 Aizawl FC 14 30 4 2 East Bengal 14 27 4 3 Mohun Bagan 13 26 5 4 Shillong Lajong 13 20 5

The battle between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the years has transcended way beyond the game of football, with reputations, identity crisis and even the food we eat, all at stake. The battle between the prawns and the Hilsa is more intense than ever.

The Kolkata Derby is also regarded by FIFA by being as big as the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as the Superclásico in Argentina involving River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Need more reasons why the Mohun Bagan-East Bengal match on Sunday April 9 can be referred to as the World War 3? Check this out...