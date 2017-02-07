Until today, it was hard to imagine a team scoring 300 runs in a T20 match. Forget a single batsman heaping as many runs in the shortest format of the game. However, history has been made when Mohit Ahlawat slammed a triple century in a T20 match on Tuesday.

India – with its Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni and Virat Kolhi – is a land of milestones when it comes to cricket. Another young lad has climbed the Mount Olympus today.

The bar has been set! Check out the details below.

Who is Mohit Ahlawat?

Name: Mohit Ahlawat.

Age: 21.

Competition: Friends Premier League (local competition).

Team: Maavi XI.

Place of birth: Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi.

His score: 300 not out in 72 balls.

Sixes: 39

Boundaries: 14

How does he stack up

The highest individual score in T20I: by Aaron Finch -- 156 runs off 63 balls -- during an Australia vs England T20I in August 2013.

The highest individual score in domestic T20 competition: by Chris Gayle -- 175 runs off 66 balls -- for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013.

Highest score by a team in T20 cricket: 263 runs in 20 overs -- by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia.