Pooja Hegde's debut movie Mohenjo Daro, opposite Hrithik Roshan, may have tanked at the box office but the actress surely has been raising the temperatures with her hot and sexy photo shoots.

Alia Bhatt looks drop dead gorgeous in nude ensemble for a fashion magazine [PHOTOS]

She recently shot for the cover of a leading fashion magazine. In a stunning dress, Pooja flaunted her toned legs on the cover of the magazine's March edition.

In another cover photo, the gorgeous lady went bold by sporting black lingerie. The makeup and accessories were minimal, making her look sultry.

Pooja shared the photos on Instagram page. "Embracing all the hotness.. #fitwithanappetite @maxim.india with @repostapp・・・ Introducing our March covergirl @hegdepooja. We always make the wait worth it Stay tuned for more!," she captioned one of the images.

Ever since Mohenjo Daro failed to woo the audience, Pooja had been missing from the silver screen. However, latest reports said that the actress has been roped in to play the female lead in upcoming Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham, starring Allu Arjun.