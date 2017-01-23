Superstar Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of three back-to-back blockbusters, is one of the biggest actors in South India. He enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and is known for responding to social issues through his blog on the website, The Complete Actor.

Now, a new version of the superstar's website has been re-launched in an official function on Monday, January 23. "The new version of my Official Website www.thecompleteactor.com is getting launched today and here is the live YouTube link for the function. Function starts at 04.45 pm today [sic]," the actor revealed on his Facebook page.

Jagathy Sreekumar, who had initially launched the website in 2009, re-launched it on Monday in the presence of few celebs of the Mollywood industry. The over seven-year-old, one of the most visited websites in India, is being handled by a group of youngsters, who are ardent fans of Mohanlal. During the event, the superstar thanked all the admins for their good job in running the site. Popular violinist Balabasker also performed during the event.

Meanwhile, on the website, there is a section named Lal Store, where fans can buy books of Mohanlal and a few t-shirts. The chain he wore in the blockbuster action thriller Pulimurugan is also available for auction.

Surprisingly, Arjun Mohan, a fan of the actor, has placed a bid for Rs 2,100,000 for the Pulimurugan chain at 12:38 pm on January 23.

Mohanlal, who is the recipient of four National Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards, among many others, is now getting tremendous response for his recent release Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which was released on January 20.

