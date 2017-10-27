Superstar Mohanlal's most anticipated Malayalam movie — Villain — has finally hit the theatres on Friday in Kerala (253 screens) and other parts of India. Expectations are sky high from the mega-budget multi-starrer, which has already impressed filmmakers Lingasamy and Mysskin.

Storyline

Mohanlal plays Mathew Manjooran, a retired police officer, in the investigative thriller. Vishal appears as antagonist Shaktivel Palanisamy who teases the entire police department with his flawless crimes. However, he gets chased by a retired stylish cop (Mohanlal) whose past influences the killer's future.

Cast and crew

Villain marks the acting debut of Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in Mollywood. The movie also has Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Edavela Babu in pivotal roles.

Popular Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh has bankrolled the project under the banner Rockline Entertainments. While Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera, editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed. Team 4 Musics has composed songs and Sushin Shyam rendered background score.

Promo videos

All the promo videos of Villain have been opened to positive response. The trailer promises a suspense entertainer that revolves around murder cases.

Box office expectation

The suspense thriller directed by B Unnikrishnan is expected to perform tremendously well at the Kerala box office on the opening day itself. Being a solo release, Villain is sure to rake in some big money as a record number of fan shows are lined up for screening in Kerala.

The Mohanlal-starrer is expected to become the biggest opening day grosser among the Mollywood movies. The advance booking clearly hints at houseful shows.

Check out what viewers have to say about Mohanlal's Villain movie:

Martin N Joseph‏

#Villain - Engaging 1st half with perfect mix of emotions and thrilling moments. Stylish visuals from @manojdft. Try to watch in a 4K screen

Jinu‏

#Villain 1st half Nice till now emotional scenes-mohanlal character- nice intervl punch - postives so far

Paravamedia

#Villain First Half Little bit lag but classic one #Vishal interval heavy #Lalettan Fight

Ranga Subramanim

#Villain first half Very gripping Complete actor Lalettan Very interesting screenplay. Can't wait for second half.

Paranoid

#villain First half is peculiar.Different lalettan with a different class commercial film.Going tobe the next 100 crore club movie for sure.

Afsal

Below Avg First Half! Second Half Will Decide The Fate Of The Movie #Villain #FirstHalf #FDFS

Malayalam box office‏

#Villain Decent 1st Half Excellent performance from #Lalettan Not a mass movie More of an Emotional Thriller 2nd Half is crucial

Akhildas‏

first kidu..

Abid

It has some thrilling moments here and there but not that much. Strictly an average first half. Verdict depends on second half #Villain

Allan J

An engaging first half that doesn't lag for a bit. So far so good. Mohanlal,Vishal,Chemban and Hansika #Villain

Akhil VS

Watchable FirstHalf Not Bad , just OK

PJ Arun Ngl‏

#Villain 1st half slow.. abv avg. Few scenes only for Vishal.. Mohanlal n bgm superb.. 2nd half fyt scene marana Masssssss #VillainWave

Friday Matinee

#Villain: 1st half is above average with good performance from Mohanlal and Vishal.2nd half is Crucial.Interval Portions Predictable

Forum Reelz‏

#Villain Interval #Lalettan Perfo

