Superstar Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan has broken many records at the worldwide box office. After becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, the big-budget production venture of Tomichan Mulakupaadam, is now aiming for a Guinness World Record.

Read Pulimurugan movie review

The makers are eyeing to set a new record for Pulimurugan under the category of 'largest 3D movie screening' and topple the existing record of Hollywood movie Men in Black 3. The sci-fi sequel was viewed by 6,819 fans at Berlin's O2 World, while the special screening of the Mohanlal-starrer is expected to be attended by as many as 20,000 people.

Check where and how to download Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' 3D Game

The 3D movie will be screened at Adlux Convention centre at 5 pm on April 12. The grand event will be attended by superstar Mohanlal and the entire cast and crew of the Vysakh directorial.

Read more: Soon you can read Pulimurugan as a book

How to get tickets?

To get the tickets for the premiere show of Pulimurugan 3D version, contact 811991234. The tickets are also available at office of Malayalam entertainment channel Flowers TV in Kadavanthra, Kochi.

Meanwhile, the 3D version of the action thriller will be released in as many as 60 theatres in Kerala on May 5. It is also expected to get released across the country in the next month.

Watch the video on the premiere show of Pulimurugan 3D version here: