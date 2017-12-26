Mohanlal has released a video featuring his Christmas wish on his official Facebook page. The footage, which offers a glimpse at his look in Odiyan, has taken social media by storm.

Ever since the movie Odiyan was announced, there has alwasy been something for information-hungry fans to talk about on a daily basis. This time, it is this video in which Mohanlal wishing a Happy Christmas and New Year.

What makes the video special is the complete actor's surprising look. The actor appears in his brand new slim look after an intensive weight loss session for this upcoming supernatural thriller.

"Wish you merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," Mohanlal says with his signature grin and gesture in the video which appeared online on the Christmas day. The actor appears standing near a Christmas tree with Jingle Bells playing in the background of the video. The Christmas wish and the looks set fans on fire and the video went on to become viral.

Odiyan, which is one of the most-anticipated and talked-about movies of Mollywood so far, is in the headlines for more than one reason. The last in the line was Mohanlal surprisingly turning up to inaugurate the MyG showroom in Edappally, Kochi, a few days ago.

He stole the show with his thick sunglass-clad smile and slimmer body in front of thousands who gathered to see the mysterious new look from Odiyan.

While the new look of the actor evokes a deep sense of nostalgia for some fans, the social media generation is eagerly waiting for bits and pieces of information from the Odiyan camp. The movie, which is directed by debutante Srikumar Menon and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, is trending for Mohanlal's slimmer looks and never-told-before story.

The movie grabbed headlines when Mohanlal went through an intense weight loss programme to shed 15 kg to become Manikyan, superhero who lived in rural Kerala centuries ago.

According to snippets, the movie follows Manikyan from his village, Thenkurissi in Palakkad, Kerala, to the spiritual hub of India, Varanasi, and return home. The movie, which is also touted as a dark horror flick, is said to have scintillating action sequences and VFX.