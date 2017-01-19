In the first half of 2016, Mohanlal did not have any releases, but since August, he has been ruling the box office in Kerala with the back-to-back successful movies Vismayam, Janatha Garage, Oppam, and Pulimurugan. Now, the versatile actor is all set to retain his top spot at the box office with the release of his first movie in 2017.

Mohanlal's most anticipated Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, January 20. The family entertainer, which carries the tagline, My life is my wife, narrates the relationship of Ulahanan and Aniyamma. He is said to be falling in love with an NRI, Julie, played by Kasaba actress Neha Saxena.

Here are five reasons why you should not miss the movie in theatres:

Mohanlal

First and foremost, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is a movie starring Mohanlal, who has given life to many iconic characters in Indian cinema. The superstar will be seen as a panchayat secretary, also a family man, resembling his role Georgekutty in the Mollywood blockbuster Drishyam.

Mohanlal - Meena Combo

Be it Varnapakittu, Mr Brahmachari, Natturajavu, Olympiyan Anthony Adam, Udayananu Tharam or Drishyam, the audience have always accepted the chemistry of Mohanlal and Meena. The actors are joining hands again together after three years with Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and it has already raised the expectation of the cine-goers, who believe that the upcoming film will also repeat the success of Drishyam.

Jibu Jacob directorial

Jibu, who has worked as a cinematographer in many superhit movies, made his debut as a filmmaker in 2014, with the Malayalam movie Vellimoonga. The movie not only made him a popular director, but was also a break-through project for Biju Menon, who performed convincingly as a politician named Mamachan. In a recent interview, Jibu had claimed that Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is like an award he received for the success of Vellimoonga.

Hype around the movie

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is one of the much awaited movies in Malayalam since last year, thanks to the overwhelming response the movie garnered after the release of its teaser, trailer and video songs. In the videos, Mohanlal is seen as a naughty character, who spends time with his family, and also as a serious person, who doesn't care about his family.

Behind the scenes

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is said to be based on VJ James's story Pranayopanishath, M Sindhuraj has penned its screenplay, while Pramod K Pillai has handled the cinematography. Bijibal and M Jayachandran have composed two songs each for the movie, which is being bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.