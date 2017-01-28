With two Telugu movies -- Manamantha and Janatha Garage -- in 2016, Mollywood star Mohanlal has already made a mark in Tollywood. The success of these movies has now paved the way for the superstar's Malayalam movies in Telugu language as well.

Read Oppam movie review

After Manyam Puli, which is the Telugu dubbed version of Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, garnered positive response, the makers of the actor's crime thriller Oppam are set to release the movie in Telugu soon. The team has released the official Telugu trailer as well the songs of the Priyadarshan directorial, titled Kanupapa.

Overseas Network Entertainment, which releases Kanupapa, has released the trailer that is the same as the Malayalam version, but with Telugu dialogues. They have also released the Telugu versions of two songs -- Chinnamma and Minungum Minnaminunge -- as Chinnamma and Merise Mabbula Nunchi, and interestingly, both the melodies have also been rendered by MG Sreekumar and Sreya Jayadeep, who have sung the original songs, which were well accepted by music lovers.

In Oppam aka Kanupapa, Mohanlal plays a visually challenged person, who uncovers the mystery behind the death of a justice with his extraordinary senses. The Priyadarshan directorial opened to positive response from the audience and has already emerged as one of the blockbuster of the superstar in 2016 apart from Janatha Garage and Pulimurugan.

Watch the trailer of Kanupapa here:

Watch the songs of Kanupapa here:

-