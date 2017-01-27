The first-look posters of upcoming two Malayalam movies -- 1971 Beyond Borders and Oru Mexican Aparatha -- have been released as part of India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

1971 Beyond Borders

"The Battle of emotions begins here," superstar Mohanlal wrote, while sharing the first-look poster from the upcoming movie 1971 Beyond Borders, helmed by hitmaker Major Ravi.

The Republic Day gift for you. Here is the first look Poster of 1971 Beyond Borders starring Lt Col Mohanlal in the lead. It's really a tribute for all those men who fought for and fighting for our country - team of 1971 Beyond Borders posted on social media.

1971 Beyond Borders is the fourth installment in the Major Mahadevan series of movies. The versatile actor will be seen in dual roles in the movie - in his iconic character Colonel Mahadevan as well as his father Major Sahadevan in the Indian war drama. The poster features a visual set in the field that shows Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The multi-lingual project, to be made in Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, also stars Allu Sirish and Arunoday Singh in main roles.

Oru Mexican Aparatha

Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie Oru Mexican Aparatha has been making headlines ever since it went on floors. The unusual title itself has caught the attention of the audience, who are eagerly waiting to watch the debut directorial venture of Tom Emmatty.

Interview: Roopesh Peethambaran about his role in Oru Mexican Aparatha

The first-look poster of Oru Mexican Aparatha was also released on January 26, featuring Tovino, Neeraj Madhav, Gayathri Suresh and few others in the background of a college campus. The movie, which also stars Roopesh Peethambaran in the main role, narrates how Students Federation of India (SFI) gained a foothold in Maharajas college in Kochi. It will also have few scenes set in the backdrop of the college in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has also announced his next, to be helmed by B Unnikrishnan and bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh. The superstar has also confirmed Tamil star Vishal's acting debut in Malayalam with the upcoming project.