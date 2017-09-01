After impressing the audience with a teaser, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Villain released the official trailer of the Mohanlal-starrer at 11 am on Friday, September 1.

The one-minute-43-second video features Mohanal, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Chemban Vinod Jose, Raashi Khanna, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker and Irshad, among many others. The trailer gives a hint on what to expect from the crime thriller and interestingly promises it to be a suspense entertainer that revolves around some murder cases.

Mohanlal appears as a senior police officer Mathew Manjooran opposite lady superstar Manju. With Villain Tamil stars Vishal and Hansika making their acting debut in Mollywood as antagonists Shaktivel Palanisamy and Shreya. Telugu actors Raashi and MekaSrikanth also appear in significant roles in the directorial venture of B Unnikrishnan.

National award winning stunt master Peter Hein, who rose to fame in Mollywood with Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, has choreographed the action sequences in Villain and the trailer gives a glimpse of the fight scenes by Mohanlal and Vishal.

While 4 Musics has composed the music for the songs, Sushin Shyam has done the background score of the film. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Shameer Mohammed are also part of the movie, which is expected to hit the screens on September 28. The mega-budget entertainer is bankrolled by Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh and it set to be the first Indian movie to be completely filmed and released in 8K resolution.

