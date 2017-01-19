Superstar Mohanlal is riding on a blockbuster wave in Telugu and Malayalam with films like Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan- of which, two have already entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. According to the latest report, the versatile actor has now been roped in for a Bollywood project.

Reports suggest that Mohanlal will be seen in a significant role in the upcoming Hindi movie Chandamama Door Ke, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumours are rife that though the character doesn't have much screen presence, the role is said to be crucial in terms of the story line.

It may be noted that Mohanlal has already made a mark in the Bollywood industry after appearing in movies like Company (2002), Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007) etc. He was last seen as a police officer in the 2012 film Tezz. Though there is no official word on Mohanlal's role in the upcoming movie, fans are already going gaga.

Recently, Sushant had shared photos and videos of him training to play the astronaut, which is said to be a biopic of paraplegic athlete Murlikant Petkar, who had won a gold medal in the 1972 Paralympics. He got severely injured during the 1965 Indo-Pak war while he was serving the Indian Army. In a recent video shared by Sushant on his Instagram account, he was seen flying a Boeing 737. The movie is expected to go on floors in July.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the Malayalam family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which is the directorial venture of Vellimoonga-fame Jibu Jacob. The movie, which revolves around the life of panchayat secretary Ulahannan (Mohanlal) and his wife Anniyamma (Meena), is scheduled to hit the screens on January 20.