Superstar Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of the action thriller, Pulimurugan, has opened up about his upcoming big-budget entertainer, Randamoozham. The actor talked about the project during the recent chat show of Newsmaker 2016 hosted by Malayalam news channel, Manorama News.

"MT Vasudevan Nair has completed the scripting of the movie, and he has handed over the copy to me. I will be playing the role of Bhima in it. It would be made as two movies and it would be an international project. The movie will also have crew from abroad and is expected to go on floors soon [translated from Malayalam]," Mohanlal is heard saying during the show.

Mohanlal has also revealed that it would be one of the most expensive projects in Malayalam, made on a whopping budget of over Rs 600 crore.

Randamoozham (1984) is the masterpiece Malayalam novel of MT Vasudevan Nair for which the veteran Jnanpith Award winner bagged the Vayalar Award and Muttathu Varkey Foundation award. Indian epic Mahabharata is retold in the perspective of Bhima, one of the five Pandavas.

During the television show, Mohanlal also hinted at plans to retire from the acting profession. "I am still not sure if acting is my right profession. I have told someone this before, after few years, I would like to do some other job. May be, Manorama channel, will you give me a job," the superstar asked during the chat show.

The Newsmaker 2016 talkshow was also attended by Malayalam directors Sibi Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, politician Pannyan Raveendran, actors Lena, Kalabhavan Shajon and Vinu Mohan.

Watch the video of the talk show below: