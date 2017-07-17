After the magnum-opus series Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, all eyes are on director SS Rajamouli to know what's his next project. Though the filmmaker has not revealed any details on his next, buzz is that it would be yet another extravaganza.

Rumours indicate that the movie will have a senior actor in a significant role, and the name of superstar Mohanlal has already surfaced. It has to be noted that the Mollywood star made a remarkable performance in the blockbuster Telugu flick Janatha Garage along with Junior NTR. The National Award winning actor won many accolades for portraying the role of Sathyam in Koratala Siva's directorial venture.

Two heroes, including a rising Telugu actor as well as a Bollywood star are said to be considered for the movie. The makers are expected to officially announce more details on the project by Dussehra.

The filmmaker had earlier expressed his desire to work with the superstar during the promotional events of Baahubali in Kochi. Earlier rumours had it that Rajamouli will direct a Rs 1,000 crore movie tentatively titled Garuda, and Mohanlal was said to be playing an important role in it. Is Rajamouli directing the same project, which is said to be based on Mahabharata? Only time will tell.

On the acting career, Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of back-to-back blockbusters has many promising projects lined up in his kitty. The superstar will be seen in Lal Jose's Velipaadinte Pusthakam, B Unnikrishnan's Villain, VA Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan and Mahabharata, among others.