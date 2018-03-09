Hasin Jahan, the wife of India pacer Mohammed Shami, has made another outrageous claim. After revealing about his alleged affair with Pakistani women, Jahan has now said that the cricketer once attempted suicide.

Jahan has accused Shami of mentally and physically torturing her and also said he had extramarital affairs. She has talked about the cricketer's alleged relationships with Pakistani women and said he even checked into a hotel room with one of the women.

Now she has claimed that Shami had attempted suicide before their marriage because he wanted to marry his paternal aunt's sister-in-law's daughter.

"Much before the two of us even knew each other, Shami was in a relationship with his phuphi ki nanad ki beti (paternal aunt's sister-in-law's daughter) for five years. He even attempted to commit suicide because he wanted to marry her. But his family got in the way and the marriage didn't happen," Jahan was quoted by Times Now as saying.

Talking about their relationship now, Jahan said the cricketer wanted to kill her and take away her property and insurance papers.

"He was planning to abandon me after his South Africa tour by taking away the property and insurance papers. I have been tolerating all this for the past five years. He has been asking for a divorce for two years," she said.

On Thursday, she said the cricketer wanted to marry a Bollywood actress just like India captain Virat Kohli did.

"Just like Virat Kohli, Shami wants to get married to a Bollywood actress. He thinks he made a big mistake by taking the decision of marrying me hastily," she told India TV.

Jahan, who was a Kolkata-based model and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cheerleader, married Shami in 2014 after they fell in love. But almost four years after their marriage, Jahan has come out in the open to talk about the issues she is reportedly facing.

She even filed a complaint against the cricketer following which an FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).