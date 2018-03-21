Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed has lashed out at India speedster's wife Hasin Jahan, suggesting she "only wished for money" and "shopped for lakhs" every month.

The Uttar Pradesh-born bowler has been involved in an ongoing feud with his better half since the second week of March. Jahan had initially accused her husband of having an extramarital affair and she even said he assaulted her.

Jahan even accused Shami of forcing her to get intimate with her brother-in-law. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shami and four other members based on the complaint filed by Jahan on adultery and torture.

The Indian cricketer and his family members did try to settle the bitter feud outside court. One of Shami's relatives, Asma Jahan, even stressed Jahan was treated like a princess by her partner and his family.

Ahmed also made an effort to resolve the fight between the pair. He even approached Jahan and her lawyer. The bowler's uncle revealed Shami's better half's demands of properties to be purchased in her name made it difficult for them to sort the dispute.

"She only wished for money, shopped for lakhs every month. We told her we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately," Ahmed told ANI, as quoted by the Deccan Chornicle.

Ahmed also warned that Jahan could even get rid of her husband. He said, "She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know."

Jahan had also accused her husband of cheating on India after claiming Shami was involved in match-fixing. She had then mentioned the 28-year-old took money from a "Pakistani girl" named Alishba in Dubai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put the Delhi Daredevils pacer's annual contract on hold. They have stressed that he will get back his contract if the Anti-Corruption United (ACU) absolves him of match-fixing allegations.

However, Shami's wife has now claims she never spoke about match-fixing allegation. Jahan even said that she would never speak about these charges when she herself does not understand the sport.

The Kolkata police, however, have received a letter from the BCCI which includes Shami's schedule during his time in Dubai on February 17 and 18. It is still not clear if his trip was sponsored by the board or it was at personal expense.