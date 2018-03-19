The marital feud between Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan refuses to die down with more details trickling in almost every day. Just a few days ago, Jahan had accused Shami of match-fixing, but she has now said that she never spoke of it.

She even accused Shami of making things up and talking about issues that never happened. "I have never made any match-fixing claims. I do not even understand the game then how can I talk about it. It is Shami who is bringing the match-fixing angle," Jahan told India Today.

However, Shami's wife had made the match-fixing claims while talking to ABP News and said that the cricketer had accepted money from a Pakistani girl. "If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof," she had said.

The 28-year-old has denied these allegations and said that Jahan has been making these comments as she was mentally unstable.

Shami has also received the support of MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, who said that it's hard for them to believe that the cricketer would cheat the country.

"I refuse to believe the allegations that have been leveled by Shami's wife. If she knew about match-fixing then why didn't she report it earlier?" Dev told ABP News.

"When the relationship was fine, why was she silent then? There is an investigation team. Let them do their work. If Shami has done something like this then it is unacceptable and disgraceful."

The match-fixing allegation is now being probed on the instruction of Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, who has asked for a report within a week.

Jahan had also spoken about a gang rape incident and accused Shami of forcing her to get intimate with his father and brother. While the bowler had said that this was a lie, she said that her husband himself was a "big liar."

"I have never said in any interview on when the gang rape happened. Please check the FIR copy when the incident happened. He is a big liar and he will lie to save himself," she added.

Now that the allegations have been getting more and more serious with every detail being made public, Shami has said that there are no hopes of reconciliation. However, Jahan has said that she is ready to take him back if he apologises to her and admits his faults.

"Problem started since our marriage. He has been asking for a divorce for the last two years. If Shami is ready to apologise and accept all his mistakes then he can come back. Otherwise, we will meet in court," Jahan told India Today.