Mohammed Shami has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the other authorities to investigate him following the allegations leveled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The 28-year-old India bowler's better half has accused him of having an extramarital affair, assaulting her and even match-fixing. She also said she was harassed by Shami's family, and even claimed that the pacer forced her to get intimate with his brother.

His wife even accused him of fixing matches, which is not being ignored. The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is looking into the matter. Shami's annual contract has meanwhile been put on hold.

Shami has said he wants to be "properly investigated" by several probe agencies involved so his name can be cleared.

"My request to the BCCI, or the anti-corruption unit, or the local police or any committee would be to take this seriously. There are many lives at stake here. I want it to be properly investigated," Shami told India Today.

A senior official from the BCCI has already admitted that Shami will get his annual retainership contract if he gets a clean chit from the ACU over allegations of match-fixing. They even said Jahan's accusations of adultery and domestic violence will not be considered while deciding his future.

The Delhi Daredevils star was hoping the ongoing dispute with Jahan could be settled out of court. Shami has said his wife's decision to take the matter to court has ended any hopes of the couple getting back together.

"As far as it is about my family and my household, for my wife and my daughter, I have done everything to save it. If say I had even only 1 percent chance to save it, I tried," the Uttar Pradesh-born speedster said.

"But now Hasin herself has said in her interview that she wants to settle this in court. I don't think any hope is left. I have made all family members talk (to her). Such things prove she does not even have that 1 percent.

"I kept saying it all along, even in my interviews that I was trying hard. I felt if I could do anything, or even bow my head down which could help me save my house, I wouldn't take a step back. But that hope is over now."