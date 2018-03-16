India cricket team's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has rubbished wife Hasin Jahan's allegations of rape against his brother, saying he has enough evidence to prove his innocence.

Shami's reputation has taken a hit ever since Jahan, whom he married in 2014, began accusing the cricketer of adultery, domestic violence, and even match-fixing. She went on to file a police complaint against the cricketer and four of his family members, following which various charges, including attempt to murder and rape, were recorded against him.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders cheerleader had also made a shocking claim last week when she said the 27-year-old fast bowler had forced her to get intimate with his brother at their Uttar Pradesh residence in December 2017.

She had said that her brother-in-law started touching her "inappropriately" and was let go only after she screamed in fear.

"I have evidence to prove my innocence," Shami told India Today.

He added: "We were playing a Test from December 2 to 6. On December 6th, we attended Bhuvi's [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] reception at the Taj [hotel] in Delhi. We checked out on December 7 at 10am. It was about 3.30pm by the time we reached our hometown. That is the day she accused my brother of rape.

"I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. Later on, when I reached the farmhouse, she pinged to ask why I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. My brother does not stay with me. He does not even come in the picture."

Jahan sends complaint details to BCCI

Meanwhile, Jahan has reportedly sent documents related to her police complaint to Committee of Administrators (CoA), which oversees the operations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a probe into her allegations of match-fixing.

The BCCI, which withheld Shami's annual retainership contract last week, has begun to look into the allegations of match-fixing upon the insistence of CoA chairman Vinod Rai.

Jahan had said Shami took money from a Pakistani girl in Dubai earlier this year, accusing the bowler of "cheating the country".

The right-arm fast bowler though had denied the accusations and added he would rather die than do something to comprise his "performance while playing for the country". He also received the backing of World Cup-winning India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.