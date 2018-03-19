India speedster Mohammed Shami has been accused of match-fixing by his wife Hasin Jahan. She alleged her husband took money from a "Pakistani girl" named Alishba in Dubai when the 28-year-old was on his way back from South Africa earlier this year.

Jahan suggested that Shami took money from Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman named Mohammed Bhai. However, the Pakistani model has revealed she has no idea who the businessman is, but has admitted she heard about him "once or twice" from Shami.

Shami's contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on hold. The board has said the bowler will get back his contract if its Anti-Corruption Unit gives him a clean chit on match-fixing charges.

Alishba gave an interview to ABP News during which she discussed the details of her friendship with Shami. She admitted meeting Shami in Dubai, and also talked about the match-fixing allegations leveled against the cricketer.

The full transcript is given below:

I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami's friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I have sent him messages. When India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, I had heard that some Pakistani fan made fun on Shami. I was eager to know what is Mohammed Shami. So, that is when I went to his page and messaged him. That is where and when we started to have conversations.

When asked if she met Shami in Dubai, she replied saying: "Yes, I did meet him."

When further questioned as to how she knew Shami would be in Dubai, she stressed: "I keep traveling to Dubai frequently. My sister lives there. She lives in Sharjah."

As I person, I really like Shami. So, as any fan who has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. That was all it. I have a lot of respect for him and we became good friends. We had normal conversation.