The Board of Control for Cricket's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation has cleared Mohammed Shami with regards to the various allegations made by the India speedster's wife Hasin Jahan.

Shami was accused of cheating on his wife, assaulting her and even fixing matches. The Kolkata police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the 28-year-old and four other members based on the complaint filed by the bowler's wife.

His annual contract was withheld by the BCCI. After it was revealed by the ACU there was no wrongdoing on the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer's part, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has included him in Grade B contract list.

