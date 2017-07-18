Mohammed Shami was attacked by three young men, who were involved in an altercation with the Indian cricket team pacer, outside his residence in Katjunagar, Kolkata on Saturday, July 15.



The accused were arrested on Monday, July 17 after a FIR was filed with Jadavpur police station by the cricketer's wife.

The incident occurred when Shami was returning home with his wife on Saturday evening. As they were about to reach, the cricketer's driver allegedly was inches away from crashing the speeding car against a motorbike, which was parked a few metres away from Shami's residence. This led to an argument between the owner of the motorbike and the fast bowler's driver.

As tensions escalated, Shami himself got out of his car and successfully settled the argument.

However, 15 minutes later, a group of young men gathered outside Shami's residence and even hurled abuses at the cricketer. While trying to barge into the house, the youth manhandled the gatekeeper, who tried to stop the men from creating a ruckus.

Jadavpur Police confirmed they had received a complaint and acted on it by arresting the three men, who were produced in court on Monday morning.

"Yes, we have received a complaint from Mohammed Shami's family. Immediate action was taken against the accused and all of them were arrested on Sunday morning," a police officer was quoted as saying by ABP.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the star cricketer's residence. The accused trio run a salon in the area. They were identified as Jayanta Sarkar, Swarup Sarkar and Shiva Pramanik, according to the Times of India.

Shami's neighbours said the cricketer always maintains a cordial relationship with them and that he did not even behave like a celebrity.

"He has been living here for a long time now. We never had any problems with him or his family. In fact, he does not behave like a celebrity at all. We often find him in front of the local chat centre. His daughter plays around in the local park. So, it is hard to believe something like this would happen to them," sources close to the cricketer's family said.

Notably, the 27-year-old fast bowler is part of India's Test squad which will be involved in a three-match series in Sri Lanka, starting July 26.