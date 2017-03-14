Pakistan cricket got yet another blot on Tuesday after it was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that lanky pacer Mohammad Irfan has been provisionally suspended for violating the cricket body's anti-corruption code.

He is now temporarily barred from participating in all forms of cricket.

It all started at the Pakistan Super League 2017 which saw three Pak cricketers Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan facing the heat for getting involved in an alleged spot-fixing scandal.

Now, PCB have revealed that Irfan, 34, who stands in at 7'1', is also a part of the mess. According to reports, on Monday, the left arm fast bowler appeared before the PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and revealed that he was approached by bookies during PSL 2017. However, he did not inform it then.

"Irfan has been charged with two violations of Code Article 2.4.4 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge," a PCB spokesman has said.

Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code. - PCB's anti-corruption code 2.4.4

This is not the first time that something like this has happened in Pakistan cricket. Over the years, several well-known former players have gotten involved in match-fixing scandals, that have ultimately tarnished the game in the country.

Here's a list of Pakistani cricketers involved in corruption: