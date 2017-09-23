Senior journalist KJ Singh and his elderly mother were found dead at their Mohali residence in Punjab on Saturday. Reports said the police suspect the two were murdered.

Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur, 92, lived at SAS Nagar in Mohali. Initial search of the premises reportedly revealed that a few items had gone missing from the house.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

Former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter and wrote about the incident: "Just heard senior journalist KJ Singh has been murdered along with his mother. [sic]"

He urged the police to nab the culprits at the earliest. "I condemn the ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators immediately," he added.

I condemn ghastly murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother at Mohali. Urge police to nab perpetrators imm. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 23, 2017

There have been a number of cases where journalists have been found dead in recent times.

One Santanu Bhowmik, working with Dinrat news channel, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Tripura when he was covering protests and road blockade by the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

However, the most sensational came on September 5 when Gauri Lankesh, a renowned Kannada journalist, was shot dead at the doorstep of her Bengaluru residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

She was known for her Left Wing ideology, and the murder was condemned by many across the country.